Larry Darnell (Woody) Woodruff
SEATTLE, WA- Larry (Woody) Darnell Woodruff, 70 formerly of Woodruff, SC died November 12, 2020.
Son of the late Rev. Amzie L. Woodruff and Herminia Young and step son of the late Connie Woodruff .
Survivors include twin sons Darnell and Latroy Woodruff. One brother Sidney Woodruff.
Six sisters Audrey Woodruff, Scarlett Watts, Phyllis Bowie(Lance ), Sheila Pearson (Arthur),
Tracy Young and Jeanette Young. Two grandsons Cody and Scott.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 1 PM at Heritage Memorial Garden,
Roebuck SC with military rites.
WJ Gist Mortuary
Woodruff SC




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
November 19, 2020
Condolences to the family
Geraldine Simmons &#8220;Keepsie&#8221;
Student
