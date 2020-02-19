|
|
Larry Dean Alexnder, Jr., 47, of 22 Green Acres Drive, Boiling Springs, SC, died February 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Larry, Sr. and Cyntinia Alexander and a member of Brooklyn C.M.E. Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories is his daughter, Rhiannon Reed of Boiling Springs, SC.
The family is at the home of his mother, 22 Green Acres Drive, Boiling Springs, SC.
Memorial services for Mr. Alexander will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Brooklyn C.M.E. Church by Reverend Kristi Cohen.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020