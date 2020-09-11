1/
Larry Dean Gosnell
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLFORD- Larry Dean Gosnell, 65, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born November 10, 1954 in Wellford, he was the son of the late George William and Nancy Pearson Gosnell and the husband of Reba Bridwell Gosnell. Larry loved Lake Greenwood and his friends at Lakeview Campground.
Survivors also include two sons, Shannon Dale Crooke and wife Robin, and Travis Lynn Crooke; a daughter, Dana Nicole Gosnell, and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Sunday at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Wood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved