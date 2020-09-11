WELLFORD- Larry Dean Gosnell, 65, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born November 10, 1954 in Wellford, he was the son of the late George William and Nancy Pearson Gosnell and the husband of Reba Bridwell Gosnell. Larry loved Lake Greenwood and his friends at Lakeview Campground.
Survivors also include two sons, Shannon Dale Crooke and wife Robin, and Travis Lynn Crooke; a daughter, Dana Nicole Gosnell, and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Sunday at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating.
The family is at the home.
