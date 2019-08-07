|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Larry Dean Kimbrell, 76, of Chesnee passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. He was the widower of Mary Ann Wilson Kimbrell.
Mr. Kimbrell was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Will and Lizzie Bradley Kimbrell. He was a truck driver with Belue Trucking for 42 years.
He is survived by sons, Allen Dean Kimbrell of Spartanburg and Larry Allen Wilson of Campobello; daughters and son-in-law, Crystal and William Kimbrell of Spartanburg and Robin Kimbrell of Campobello; brother, Ben Kimbrell of Boiling Springs; sisters, Annette Kimbrell of Spartanburg and Wavy Jean Barnette of Boiling Springs; and three grandchildren, Johnny Ray, Zachary Land and Natalie Kimbrell. He was predeceased by a brother, Mendel Kimbrell and a sister, Zellon Burgess.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Gary Curtis.
Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to the Charles Lea Center, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019