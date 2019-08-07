Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Kimbrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dean Kimbrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dean Kimbrell Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Larry Dean Kimbrell, 76, of Chesnee passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. He was the widower of Mary Ann Wilson Kimbrell.
Mr. Kimbrell was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Will and Lizzie Bradley Kimbrell. He was a truck driver with Belue Trucking for 42 years.
He is survived by sons, Allen Dean Kimbrell of Spartanburg and Larry Allen Wilson of Campobello; daughters and son-in-law, Crystal and William Kimbrell of Spartanburg and Robin Kimbrell of Campobello; brother, Ben Kimbrell of Boiling Springs; sisters, Annette Kimbrell of Spartanburg and Wavy Jean Barnette of Boiling Springs; and three grandchildren, Johnny Ray, Zachary Land and Natalie Kimbrell. He was predeceased by a brother, Mendel Kimbrell and a sister, Zellon Burgess.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Gary Curtis.
Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to the Charles Lea Center, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now