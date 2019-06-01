Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eugene Edwards


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Eugene Edwards Obituary
SPARTANBURG – Larry Eugene Edwards, 65, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Larry was born on May 20, 1954 to the late J.L. and Virginia Steele Edwards. He retired from Michelin after 35 years of service and was a member of Three Pines Country Club. Larry was of the Southern Baptist faith.
He is survived by his son, Zachary Edwards (Deanna) of Roebuck; daughter, Adrienne Edwards Tate of Roebuck; two brothers, Ron Edwards (Dianne) of Lyman and Mark Edwards (Sonya) of Boiling Springs. Larry was blessed with five grandchildren, Madison and Hannah Edwards, Bailey Tate, and Cortney and Brianna Morris.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home of his son, Zach Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Drake Rayden Foundation; 2607 Woodruff Road, Suite E. PMB 352, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
www.drakeraydenfoundation.com
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now