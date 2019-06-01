|
|
SPARTANBURG – Larry Eugene Edwards, 65, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Larry was born on May 20, 1954 to the late J.L. and Virginia Steele Edwards. He retired from Michelin after 35 years of service and was a member of Three Pines Country Club. Larry was of the Southern Baptist faith.
He is survived by his son, Zachary Edwards (Deanna) of Roebuck; daughter, Adrienne Edwards Tate of Roebuck; two brothers, Ron Edwards (Dianne) of Lyman and Mark Edwards (Sonya) of Boiling Springs. Larry was blessed with five grandchildren, Madison and Hannah Edwards, Bailey Tate, and Cortney and Brianna Morris.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home of his son, Zach Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Drake Rayden Foundation; 2607 Woodruff Road, Suite E. PMB 352, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
www.drakeraydenfoundation.com
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019