J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the home of Dr.’s Bill and Elizabeth Joyce
62 Lake Forest Drive
View Map
Larry Gene Blanchard


1939 - 2019
Larry Gene Blanchard Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Larry Gene Blanchard, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Born December 23, 1939 he was a loving husband and father, avid fisherman, NASCAR fan and car collector. His close group of friends were dear to him and held in highest regard. Larry was a provider of love and support to all that knew him.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Marie; and two brothers, Frank and Harold Blanchard.
Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Garrett Blanchard; daughters, Debi Blanchard (Tim) Tollison and Elizabeth Blanchard (Bill) Joyce; grandchildren, Zack and Zabrina Tollison and Silas and Anna Dunn Joyce; his sister, Pearl (Jerry) Harrison; his brothers, Choice (Linda) Blanchard and Silas Jr. (Betty) Blanchard.
Friends and family are invited to a reception at the home of Dr.'s Bill and Elizabeth Joyce, 62 Lake Forest Drive, Thursday, December 12th from 4:00-7:00pm.
Dunbar Funeral Home will be arranging a private burial.
In remembrance of Larry, memorial contributions may be made to of Greenville, 950 West Ferris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the ; http://greenvilleshrinershospital.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
