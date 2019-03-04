|
MOORE, SC- Larry Thomas Gregory, 67, passed away on Saturday, March 02, 2019. He was the son of the late Clyde Hale and Bertha Pearson Gregory and the husband of Carolyn Phillips Gregory. He was previously employed with US Alumoweld and was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, gardening, fishing, playing guitar and listening to gospel music.
Survivors also include two sons, Carroll Gregory (Gina) and Randy Gregory (Julie); a daughter, Peggy Lavender (Raymond); two sisters, Nancy Ford and Patsy Potts (Treavor); six grandchildren, Todd, Justin and Hannah Lavender, Kara and Clayton Gregory and Lee McLeod; six great-grandchildren; and his dog, RaceCar. He was predeceased by two brothers, Donny and Charlie Gregory.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 04, 2019 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at Bethany Wesleyan Church with Pastor Raymond Ford officiating. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Woodruff Area Soup Kitchen, 340 McArthur Street, Woodruff, SC 29388.
The family is at the home.
