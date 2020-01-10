Home

Larry Hardy Obituary
Mr. Larry Hardy, 65, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 391 N. Highway 150, Pacolet, SC.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Willie George Bailey and Sarah Ruth Hardy. Mr. Hardy was employed by the Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation Department and he was a member of Pacolet Race Club.
Mr. Hardy is survived by one son: Timothy Dawkins of Spartanburg, S.C.; one daughter, Jennifer Eison of Durham, N.C.; one brother, Willie G. Bailey of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Faye Mallory of New York; and a host of family and friends
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
