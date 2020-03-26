|
INMAN- Larry "Tootsie" Ray Horton, 75, of Inman, passed away March 25, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Mazie Suttles Horton and the late Dort Horton. He was the husband of Brenda Underwood Horton for nearly 53 years .
He was a member of the First Baptist Church Campobello and a retired carpenter. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
In addition to his wife Brenda, he was survived by two sons, Brent Horton and Charles "Chuck" Horton (Lindsey); grandchildren, Chase (Jennie), Nicholas, Miranda, Bethany, Emily and Brenna Horton; great grandchildren, Tyler, Kelsey and Kadin. He was also survived by many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Jackie Horton.
Services will be private with interment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Campobello Capital Improvement Fund, PO Box 205, Campobello, SC 29322.
