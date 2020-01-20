|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Larry "Chocolate" Wendell Lawson, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home. Born April 5, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Franklin Hugh and Ruth Coleman Lawson, and was first married to the late Frances Gayle Tolleson Lawson.
Larry formerly worked for Clarkson Brothers, Inc, and was a co-owner of Best Machinery Movers and Erectors. He was a member of Crossroad Baptist Church, and was a Mason and Shriner.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Outz Lawson; daughter, Penny L. Jordan (Jeff) of Cowpens, SC; and son, Larry W. Lawson, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; stepdaughter, Sonya Timmons (Brian) of Cowpens, SC; stepson, Rodney Tillotson (Ginger) of Cumberland Forside, Maine; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brother, Audrey Lawson.
His children will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cowpens First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 108 W. Church Street, Cowpens, SC 29330. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, 175 Cemetery Street, Cowpens, SC 29330, conducted by The Rev. David F. Ervin and Larry W. Lawson, Jr., Eulogist.
Memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
