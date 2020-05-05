Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery
Larry Phillips Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC - Larry Wayne Phillips, Sr., 71, of 1304 White Plains Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Sandra Smith Phillips and son of the late John C. Phillips and Emma Lee Fowler Phillips. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Hoechst Celanese, was a Mason at Converse-Cowpens Masonic Lodge #210, and a member of Cowpens Church of God. He loved his family and loved hunting, especially turkey and deer.
Surviving are three sons, Larry W. Phillips, Jr., Keith P. Phillips (Amy) and Danny Lawing (Fannie), all of Gaffney; two sisters, Mary Lee Poindexter (Terrell) and Brenda Pettit, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Bryson Phillips, Schylur Phillips, Julia Lawing and Blake Lawing; five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Leah, Julian, Madden and Isaiah. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Nicholas Phillips, a sister, Ann McKinney and a brother-in-law, Mike Pettit.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jimmy Powell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the home of Keith & Amy Phillips, 118 Brenda's Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020
