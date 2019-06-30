|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Larry Richard Jewell, Sr., 83, went home on June 17, 2019 from Mountain View Nursing Home.
Born November 1, 1935 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Frank L. and Ruth Mabry Jewell. Larry served in the Army National Guard of SC from 1956 until 1962. He worked as an electrician in construction most of his career. As a sideline in the 1990's, Larry liked building and repairing computer systems in his home. Later, he became interested in Mabry family history. In addition to creating a family tree, he relished keeping in touch with his extended family through social media, especially posting historic photographs.
Larry is survived by a son, Stanley Barton Jewell; grandson, L. Richard Jewell, III; granddaughter, Barbara Jewell Aptsiauri; three beloved great grandchildren; a brother, William Marshall "Butch" Jewell of Columbia, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Larry Richard "Ricky" Jewell, Jr.; a grandson, Sean Jewell; and a brother, Franklin Leon "Don" Jewell.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 7th, 2:00PM at Cedar Spring Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Dr. Todd M. Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Spring Baptist Church, 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
