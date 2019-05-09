Home

Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
Larry Smith Obituary
Larry Julian Smith, 75, husband of Barbara Fletcher Smith, resident of Ninety Six, passed away Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Lakeview, SC December 27, 1943 to the late Robert Julian and Mary Frances Barfield Smith. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and Clemson University where he earned this Bachelor's and Master's degree in Agriculture. He retired from Crop Production Services.
He was member of Siloam Baptist Church, Clemson Extension Services and the SC Peach Growers Association where he was named "Mr. Peach" by his peers for outstanding career production.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years, Barbara, are two sons, Robert "Robbie" Fletcher and wife Tammy Smith of Ninety Six and Joseph Temple and wife Gretchen Smith of Spartanburg; one daughter, Shelly Smith of Ypsilanti, MI; two grandchildren, Hanna Cook Dunkman(Connor) and Holden Fletcher Smith (Chapin), both of Ninety Six; one great-grandchild, Miller Fletcher Smith of Ninety six; three brothers, Robert Temple Smith of Lakeview, SC, Danny Kay Smith of Irmo, SC and Herbert L. Smith of Fairmont, NC; two sisters, Ann Spivey of Lakeview, SC and Linda Sanderson of Lakeview, SC.
He was predeceased by one sister, Peggy Canady.
Funeral services will be conducted 1PM Saturday at Siloam Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Howle and Alan McMurray officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home Friday from 6- 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Siloam Baptist Church C/O Van Fund, 2409 Siloam Church Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019
