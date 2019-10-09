Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Larry Teamer

Larry Teamer Obituary
Larry Teamer entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Mr. Teamer was the son of the late Forest Teamer, Sr. and Jannie Ruth Teamer. He was employed at Hoechst Celanese as a Spinner.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his two daughters, Tamilia Pilgrim of Boiling Springs, SC and Katrina Scurry of Spartanburg, SC; two sons, Larry Jordan Teamer of Spartanburg, SC and Clay Donta Lyles of Chesnee, SC; four sisters, Diane Tate of Spartanburg, SC, Rose Walker of Boiling Springs, SC, Betty Dawkins and Crystal Wilkins both of Inman, SC; two brothers, Forest Teamer, Jr. and Minister Jerry Teamer both of Inman, SC; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his son, Clay Donta Lyles, 220 Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, SC.
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
