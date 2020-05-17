Home

SPARTANBURG- Larry W. Still, 49, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13 with loving family by his side.
Larry was the son of Yvonne Foster and the late Michael Foster. In addition to his mother, Larry is survived by two sons, Tyler Still (Cassidy), Brandon Still; brother, Jason Foster (Deidra); and granddaughter, Ensley Still all of Spartanburg.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In remembrance of Larry, contributions may be made to .
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020
