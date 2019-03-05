Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Larry Wayne Calvert Obituary
STARTEX, SC- Larry Wayne Calvert, 77, passed away on Sunday, March 03, 2019. Born in Tucapau on June 16, 1941 he was the son of the late Herman Harold and Gertrude Strong Calvert. He was retired from Leigh Fibers. He was a member of Duncan United Methodist Church and served as Choir Director at Startex United Methodist Church, Pianist at Duncan United Methodist Church and Organist at Victor United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Earline Powell of Startex and Dale Henry and husband Tim of Lyman and; five nephews, Rev. Rodney Powell, Scott Rollins, Matthew, Wesley and Andrew Henry; fourteen great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Keith Calvert and sister, Wilma Calvert Rollins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Towery and Rev. Don Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Duncan United Methodist Church, PO Box 216 Duncan 29334 or a .
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
