Larry Wayne Parker Sr.
1948 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Larry Wayne Parker Sr., 71, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 27, 1948 in Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late James Preston and Mildred Cody Parker.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Parker was retired from Hoechst Celanese as a supervisor. After retirement he drove school buses for Spartanburg District 3 for many years. He was a hard worker who believed in the church and the Lord, was devoted to his entire family, and loved to garden. Mr. Parker loved the country from the mountains to the beach. He prepared his family with many life lessons from an early age and beyond. Mr. Parker was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of over 51 years, Sherrell Parks Parker; daughter, Kimberly Dawn Parker; sons, Wayne Parker (Carmella) and Jason Parker; grandchildren, Kayla, Brandon, Blaec, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Kelsey and Dylan; great-grandson, Axel Alley; and brothers, James Parker and Michael Parker all of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Timothy Parker; great-granddaughter, Natalie Rose; one sister and brother, Ronnie Parker.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Bob Finley. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside. Mask and social distancing is requested.
Memorials may be may be made to a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
