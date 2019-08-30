|
CAMPOBELLO- Larry Willard, 78 of Campobello passed away on August 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Donna Sain Willard; a sister Annie Ruth Fox (Dale) of Campobello; and a sister in law Janie Willard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday September 1, 2019 at New Life Baptist Fellowship conducted by Rev. Bill Harris. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019