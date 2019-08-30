Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
New Life Baptist Fellowship
Larry Willard Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Larry Willard, 78 of Campobello passed away on August 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Donna Sain Willard; a sister Annie Ruth Fox (Dale) of Campobello; and a sister in law Janie Willard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday September 1, 2019 at New Life Baptist Fellowship conducted by Rev. Bill Harris. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
