ARCADIA SC- Latasha Nicole Norman, 39, of 330 Fran Drive, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of Sedric Holland Sr. and Debbie White and wife of Brannon Norman of the home. Other survivors include five sisters Cierra Mack (Lance) of Spartanburg SC,Shelle Morton (Deadrien) of Lauren SC, Cheketha Kershaw and Ashley Holland, both of Duncan SC, and Latoyka Williams of Columbia SC. Two brothers Sedric Holland Jr and Bryant Holland, both of Duncan SC and grandmother Janie Mae Mack of Enoree SC; Mother-in-law Brenda Norman; Four Step-children: Nicholas Phipps, Aleis Phipps, Tamya Lowrance, Canyon Porter; One God son: X'iyun Moates; One God daughter: Tre'una Phelps; One brother-in-law: Steve Norman (Stephanie)

Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1pm at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree SC.

WJ Gist Mortuary

Woodruff, SC





