1/1
Latasha Nicole Norman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Latasha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARCADIA SC- Latasha Nicole Norman, 39, of 330 Fran Drive, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of Sedric Holland Sr. and Debbie White and wife of Brannon Norman of the home. Other survivors include five sisters Cierra Mack (Lance) of Spartanburg SC,Shelle Morton (Deadrien) of Lauren SC, Cheketha Kershaw and Ashley Holland, both of Duncan SC, and Latoyka Williams of Columbia SC. Two brothers Sedric Holland Jr and Bryant Holland, both of Duncan SC and grandmother Janie Mae Mack of Enoree SC; Mother-in-law Brenda Norman; Four Step-children: Nicholas Phipps, Aleis Phipps, Tamya Lowrance, Canyon Porter; One God son: X'iyun Moates; One God daughter: Tre'una Phelps; One brother-in-law: Steve Norman (Stephanie)
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1pm at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree SC.
WJ Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved