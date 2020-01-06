|
|
CHESNEE- Laura Dillard Padgett, 52, of Chesnee passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020. She was a native of Spartanburg and a homemaker and mom. She was the daughter of Steve and Alene Dillard and the late Judy Lawter Dillard. She is also survived by four daughters Jessica Nicholls (John), Destinee Padgett, Shaylah Padgett, Sabrina Shelton; one brother Todd Dillard (Kimberly); one step brother Robby Lemaster; one step sister Tracy Owens (Mark); 8 grandchildren and the father of her children Anthony Padgett.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with Todd Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Family will be at the home and at the father's home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2020