Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Dillard Padgett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Dillard Padgett Obituary
CHESNEE- Laura Dillard Padgett, 52, of Chesnee passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020. She was a native of Spartanburg and a homemaker and mom. She was the daughter of Steve and Alene Dillard and the late Judy Lawter Dillard. She is also survived by four daughters Jessica Nicholls (John), Destinee Padgett, Shaylah Padgett, Sabrina Shelton; one brother Todd Dillard (Kimberly); one step brother Robby Lemaster; one step sister Tracy Owens (Mark); 8 grandchildren and the father of her children Anthony Padgett.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with Todd Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Family will be at the home and at the father's home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -