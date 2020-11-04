1/1
Laura Elizabeth (Bailey) Melton
1978 - 2020
On October 29, 2020, Laura Elizabeth Bailey Melton joined our mom and dad in heaven to be with Jesus, after being transported to University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington, KY with a critical illness.
Laura was born on February 2, 1978 in Stockbridge, GA. She was the youngest of four siblings born to William Kenneth Bailey and Mattie Virginia Jones Bailey. She is survived by her two daughters, Allison Melton and Emily Melton, ages 16 and 13; her sister, Wendy Bogan; her brothers, Scott Bailey and Walter Bailey; and her step-mother, Janice Bailey.
Laura was very special in so many ways. She looked a lot like our mom and had the singing voice of our dad (chuckles). She was the combination of Bailey and Jones, filled with compassion and love. She loved her girls deeply. Like all of us, she was still trying to figure life out, but she understood what was important – a relationship with Jesus.
A service to celebrate Laura's life will be officiated by Dr. Gary Grogan at Chesnee First Baptist Church on November 14th. Visitation will begin at 1pm with the service starting at 2pm.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chesnee First Baptist Church
NOV
14
Service
02:00 PM
Chesnee First Baptist Church
