Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Laura Lee Elkins


Laura Lee Elkins Obituary
GREER- Laura Lee Elkins, 49, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. Born March 9, 1970 in Greer, she was the daughter of Peggy Waters Elkins of Greer and the late Charles Milton Elkins.
Survivors also include her daughter, Bailey Corrales; brother Anthony Elkins; aunt, Pamela Atkins; special friends, Barbara and Richard Owensby; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins
Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm Tuesday at Stribling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 pm prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
