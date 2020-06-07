SPARTANBURG, SC- Lauren Nicole Giattino passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020. At the young age of 31 she was a bright light in this world.
Lauren worked at Inman Mills and loved that her job as a Human Resource Assistant allowed her to help others. She was also a student at Limestone College in Gaffney, working toward her degree in Human Resources.
Lauren's number one joy was being a Mom. She lived every day for her children. There was not a thing she would not do for her kids. They will forever know that they were loved by a wonderful mother.
She was a free spirit that loved experiencing life. Lauren had a wild heart and gypsy soul that sought out adventure. She loved the beach and enjoyed traveling. Lauren was beyond fearless! Nothing was off the table for her when it came to creating memories.
Everyone loved Lauren because she loved everyone. She was a beautiful woman and her smile would light up a room. Lauren always saw the good in people. She will be missed by all those that had the privilege of knowing her.
Lauren is survived by her son, Bryson Sweet, daughter, Kynsleigh Duncan, son, Christian Marzouca, mother, Teresa Lawson, brothers, Joey, Chris, and Steven, best friend/sister, Bridget, several nieces and nephews, and companion, Joe Marzouca. She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Giattino and brother, Shane Easler.
Visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SAFE Homes-Rape Crisis Coalition, 236 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home of Teresa Lawson.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Lauren worked at Inman Mills and loved that her job as a Human Resource Assistant allowed her to help others. She was also a student at Limestone College in Gaffney, working toward her degree in Human Resources.
Lauren's number one joy was being a Mom. She lived every day for her children. There was not a thing she would not do for her kids. They will forever know that they were loved by a wonderful mother.
She was a free spirit that loved experiencing life. Lauren had a wild heart and gypsy soul that sought out adventure. She loved the beach and enjoyed traveling. Lauren was beyond fearless! Nothing was off the table for her when it came to creating memories.
Everyone loved Lauren because she loved everyone. She was a beautiful woman and her smile would light up a room. Lauren always saw the good in people. She will be missed by all those that had the privilege of knowing her.
Lauren is survived by her son, Bryson Sweet, daughter, Kynsleigh Duncan, son, Christian Marzouca, mother, Teresa Lawson, brothers, Joey, Chris, and Steven, best friend/sister, Bridget, several nieces and nephews, and companion, Joe Marzouca. She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Giattino and brother, Shane Easler.
Visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SAFE Homes-Rape Crisis Coalition, 236 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home of Teresa Lawson.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.