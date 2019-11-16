|
Funeral service for Laverne Jane Thompson, 62, of 211 Willow Oaks Dr., Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Hwy, Jonesville, SC with burial in the church cemetery.
She was born on October 23, 1957 in Trenton, NJ. She was the daughter of Earline Smith Thompson. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, attended Johnson C. Smith University, and was a former employee of DSS. Survivors in addition to her mother include two sons, Theron (Belita) Thompson and David (Stephanie) Thompson, Sr.; two grandchildren, Bella Thompson and David Thompson, Jr.; one brother, Benjamin K. (Paulette) Thompson; two sisters, Marrion (Ronnie) Rice and Vivian (Eddy) Reinoso. The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2019