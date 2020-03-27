|
INMAN, SC- Lawrence Edward Hawkins, 93, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Born in Flat Rock, North Carolina on July 19, 1926, he was a son of the late Ella (Jones) and John Arthur Hawkins and was the husband of the late Betty Jo (Johnson) Hawkins.
Mr. Hawkins was a veteran having served in the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from Spartan Mills and was a member of Gravely Memorial United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy Ipock and husband Joe E. of Campobello, South Carolina; two sons, Edward A. Hawkins and wife Emily E. of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Duane Martin Hawkins, of Staunton, Virginia along with two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens in Boiling Springs, SC with Rev. Jack Polin officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: Gravely Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 785, Campobello, SC 29322.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020