Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
Boiling Springs, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. Hawkins Obituary
INMAN, SC- Lawrence Edward Hawkins, 93, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Born in Flat Rock, North Carolina on July 19, 1926, he was a son of the late Ella (Jones) and John Arthur Hawkins and was the husband of the late Betty Jo (Johnson) Hawkins.
Mr. Hawkins was a veteran having served in the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from Spartan Mills and was a member of Gravely Memorial United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy Ipock and husband Joe E. of Campobello, South Carolina; two sons, Edward A. Hawkins and wife Emily E. of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Duane Martin Hawkins, of Staunton, Virginia along with two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens in Boiling Springs, SC with Rev. Jack Polin officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: Gravely Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 785, Campobello, SC 29322.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -