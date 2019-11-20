|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Lawrence E. Rosman, 51, of Campobello, SC, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 9:40 PM surrounded by his family after complications from a fall that occurred on September 18, 2019.
Lawrence was born on July 5, 1968, in Newburgh, New York. After moving to Inman in 1970, Lawrence attended school in Inman and graduated from Chapman High School in 1986. He also attended classes at Spartanburg Technical College. After many years with Milliken, Lawrence was hired for his dream job at BMW Manufacturing. Lawrence has worked at BMW for over 25 years. BMW afforded him the opportunity to work with cars, which he loved and to impact many people over the years. He loved life, his family, and loved making others laugh. He also served on the Auto Collision Advisory Committee at Swofford Career Center. He was a member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are his parents, Lewis and Martha Rosman of Inman; loving husband of Janet Rosman of Campobello; devoted father to Lawson and Olivia Rosman; brother to Cheryl Price (Bill) of Inman and Lewis Rosman, Jr. (Lynne) of Santa Clarita, CA; nieces Heather Price Holowach (Jacob), Kellie Price Smith (Justin), Mackenzie Rosman, and Morgan Yoder; and nephew, Chandler Rosman.
A celebration honoring his life will be conducted at 6:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 400 Sugar Ridge Rd., Inman, SC 29349, by The Rev. Brad Atkins, The Rev. Sean Fortner, and The Rev. Mark Williams. Visitation, with refreshments, will follow in the Fellowship Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lawrence's name may be made to Swofford Career Center, Attn: Auto Collision Repair, 5620 Hwy 11, Inman, SC 29349. A GoFundMe account has also been set-up for online donations: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-lawrence-rosman
The family is at the home of Janet Rosman.
