SPARTANBURG, SC- Lawrence Everette Neighbors, 94, of Spartanburg, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Inman. He was the husband of Martha Buchanan Neighbors for 73 loving years.
Mr. Neighbors was a native of Spartanburg and a son of the late Francis B. and Dovie Wyatt Neighbors. He was retired from Arrow Automotive and was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church since his early youth. He was active in the Men's Bible Class, served as the church host, and was active with the senior adults. He enjoyed working in his shop and keeping a beautiful yard.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph F. Byers; three daughters-in-law; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons: Roger E. Neighbors and Fred B. Neighbors; eight brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. John Cox and Rev. Rupert Guest. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will meet friends at the funeral home following the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
