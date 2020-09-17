1/
Lea Seniuk
Lea Seniuk, 77, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at home of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late Hamp and Frances Prescott. Native of Miami, Florida.
Surviving children, Rod Johnson of Georgia, Ricky Prescott of Inman, Michael Dufford of Inman, John Dufford of Mill Spring of Mill Spring, NC; and two deceased sons, Reginald Ogelsby and Roman Seniuk; surviving siblings, Thomas Prescott of Mayo, SC and Reatha Pavey of Valdosta, GA.
Her body will be donated to science.
Memorial service will be at a later date.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
