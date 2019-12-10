Home

Leah Harrington Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Leah Rebecca Cathcart Harrington of Spartanburg, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home. She was born November 28, 1969 in Spartanburg. She was the daughter of Nancy Cathcart KcKinney of Spartanburg and the late Leon Fowler and was the wife of Bobby Harrington.
Leah is also survived by her children, Joshua Phillips and Rebecca Riddle; her brother, Leon Fowler, Jr.; and his sister, Tonya Fowler Hobbs, all of Spartanburg.
A gathering of family and friends to honor and celebrate the life of Leah will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family will be at the home of Nancy Cathcart McKinney.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
