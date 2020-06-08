Lee (LT) Benson, son of the late TL Benson, and survived by Nellie R Bobo Benson, was born in Moore, SC on October 23, 1944.
He died on Friday, June 5, 2020 in an assisted living facility in Kansas City, Missouri after a brief illness.
LT is survived by his children Gwondolyn, Darlene, and Kellie Benson all of Spartanburg, SC, and Sherri Benson of Orangeburg, SC, Lee Thomas and Terrence Benson of Hampton, VA.
LT leaves behind his beloved sisters and longtime caregivers, Frances Black and Mary Howard of Kansas City, Mo.
LT is also survived by his beloved half sister Ruth Hunnicutt of Cleveland Ohio, Dorothy (John) Garrett of Marietta, GA, Martha (Claude) Booker, Thomas (Jeanette) Benson, Lawrence Benson, Lois (Charles) Allen, Bernerdine (Collie) Feemster, and Deborah Evans all of Spartanburg County, Spartanburg SC.
LT is preceded in death by his brother David Benson.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures, please donate to SARDAA.ORG (Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America) or your charity of choice.
Heartland Cremation and Burial Society in Raytown, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.
He died on Friday, June 5, 2020 in an assisted living facility in Kansas City, Missouri after a brief illness.
LT is survived by his children Gwondolyn, Darlene, and Kellie Benson all of Spartanburg, SC, and Sherri Benson of Orangeburg, SC, Lee Thomas and Terrence Benson of Hampton, VA.
LT leaves behind his beloved sisters and longtime caregivers, Frances Black and Mary Howard of Kansas City, Mo.
LT is also survived by his beloved half sister Ruth Hunnicutt of Cleveland Ohio, Dorothy (John) Garrett of Marietta, GA, Martha (Claude) Booker, Thomas (Jeanette) Benson, Lawrence Benson, Lois (Charles) Allen, Bernerdine (Collie) Feemster, and Deborah Evans all of Spartanburg County, Spartanburg SC.
LT is preceded in death by his brother David Benson.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures, please donate to SARDAA.ORG (Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America) or your charity of choice.
Heartland Cremation and Burial Society in Raytown, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.