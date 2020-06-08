Lee Benson
1944 - 2020
Lee (LT) Benson, son of the late TL Benson, and survived by Nellie R Bobo Benson, was born in Moore, SC on October 23, 1944.
He died on Friday, June 5, 2020 in an assisted living facility in Kansas City, Missouri after a brief illness.
LT is survived by his children Gwondolyn, Darlene, and Kellie Benson all of Spartanburg, SC, and Sherri Benson of Orangeburg, SC, Lee Thomas and Terrence Benson of Hampton, VA.
LT leaves behind his beloved sisters and longtime caregivers, Frances Black and Mary Howard of Kansas City, Mo.
LT is also survived by his beloved half sister Ruth Hunnicutt of Cleveland Ohio, Dorothy (John) Garrett of Marietta, GA, Martha (Claude) Booker, Thomas (Jeanette) Benson, Lawrence Benson, Lois (Charles) Allen, Bernerdine (Collie) Feemster, and Deborah Evans all of Spartanburg County, Spartanburg SC.
LT is preceded in death by his brother David Benson.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures, please donate to SARDAA.ORG (Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America) or your charity of choice.
Heartland Cremation and Burial Society in Raytown, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Cremation and Burial
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
