|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lee Joseph Jeffords, 62, entered into his eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Born Sunday, March 31, 1957 in Charleston, SC, he was a son of Dr. Joseph Vernon Jeffords and Barbara Lee Bedenbaugh Jeffords. Lee was an Eagle Scout of St. John's Troop 12. As a youth, he accompanied his parents on medical mission trips where he fell in love with Africa. A graduate of Spartanburg High School, he became a master furniture maker and homebuilder. Lee's strong love of animals was clearly recognized by every dog he ever met.
Lee is survived by his wife, Ann Bishop Jeffords; daughters, Jessica Leeann and Mary Ellen Jeffords; his brothers, John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, SC and Robert David Jeffords (Patricia Kovacs) of Gahanna, OH; uncles, William Jeffords (Ruby) and John Bedenbaugh, both of Spartanburg, SC, Bill Bedenbaugh (Jean) of Kensington, MD, and Jim Bedenbaugh of Jonesville, SC; aunt, Ann Bedenbaugh Tuck (Sidney) of Spartanburg, SC; sister in-law, Sheri Jeffords of Boiling Springs, SC; nephews, Matt Jeffords (Ashley) of Columbia, SC, Tommy Jeffords (Ashley) of Greensboro, GA, Josh Chappell (Christin) of Spartanburg, SC, Randall Bishop (Lauren) and Crawford Bishop, both of Charleston, SC; and a niece, Jacqueline Bishop Davis (Justin) of Durham, NC.
In addition to his mother, Lee is predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph Vander and Modena Mims Jeffords and John Clinton and Bertha Woodard Bedenbaugh.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, Pet Program, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; to the ; or by any good deed, as was his custom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020