Lee Joseph Jeffords
1957 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lee Joseph Jeffords, 62, entered into his eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Born Sunday, March 31, 1957 in Charleston, SC, he was a son of the late Dr. Joseph Vernon Jeffords and Barbara Lee Bedenbaugh Jeffords. Lee was an Eagle Scout of St. John's Troop 12. As a youth, he accompanied his parents on medical mission trips where he fell in love with Africa. A graduate of Spartanburg High School, he became a master furniture maker and homebuilder. Lee's strong love of animals was clearly recognized by every dog he ever met.
Lee is survived by his wife, Ann Bishop Jeffords; daughters, Jessica Leeann and Mary Ellen Jeffords; his brothers, John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, SC and Robert David Jeffords (Patricia Kovacs) of Gahanna, OH.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, Pet Program, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; to the charity of your choice; or by any good deed, as was his custom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
March 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Lee's passing. Please accept my deepest condolences and sympathy.
Tom Poole
Friend
March 24, 2020
So sorry for Your Loss. Praying for the Family.
Lorna Griffin
March 24, 2020
I had nice memories of Lee, when We were kids in Duncan Park. I remember him being very caring and polite to everyone and yes especially to animals. We lived on Springwood Drive, the Browns.Mrs. Jeffords,I cannot imagine the pain of losing a child. I remember you all very fondly. Dexter brown.
Dexter Brown
March 23, 2020
Ann, Sorry to read about Lee. My love and prayers to you and the girls.
Jean Robinson
Friend
