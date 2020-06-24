SPARTANBURG, SC- Lee Joseph Jeffords, 62, entered into his eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Born Sunday, March 31, 1957 in Charleston, SC, he was a son of the late Dr. Joseph Vernon Jeffords and Barbara Lee Bedenbaugh Jeffords. Lee was an Eagle Scout of St. John's Troop 12. As a youth, he accompanied his parents on medical mission trips where he fell in love with Africa. A graduate of Spartanburg High School, he became a master furniture maker and homebuilder. Lee's strong love of animals was clearly recognized by every dog he ever met.
Lee is survived by his wife, Ann Bishop Jeffords; daughters, Jessica Leeann and Mary Ellen Jeffords; his brothers, John Stephen Jeffords of Spartanburg, SC and Robert David Jeffords (Patricia Kovacs) of Gahanna, OH.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, Pet Program, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; to the charity of your choice; or by any good deed, as was his custom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.