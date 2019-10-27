Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Lee Ruth (Todd) Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Lee Ruth (Todd) Higgins Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Mrs. Lee Ruth Todd Higgins, wife of Bobby Higgins, daughter of the late Grover (Beatrice) Todd and the late Nellie Nesbitt passed October 24, 2019.
Member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving along with her husband Bobby Higgins: Daughter, Jackie Higgins (Randy) Robinson , Woodruff, SC; Special niece, Romella (Walter) Hunt, Greenville, SC; Brother-in-law, Donald Higgins, Inman, SC; Sister-in-law, Margaret Higgins, Greer, SC; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Arthur Drummond.
Funeral service Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:30 PM Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family is at the home or Mr. Bobby Higgins
The Higgins family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
Download Now