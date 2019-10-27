|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Mrs. Lee Ruth Todd Higgins, wife of Bobby Higgins, daughter of the late Grover (Beatrice) Todd and the late Nellie Nesbitt passed October 24, 2019.
Member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving along with her husband Bobby Higgins: Daughter, Jackie Higgins (Randy) Robinson , Woodruff, SC; Special niece, Romella (Walter) Hunt, Greenville, SC; Brother-in-law, Donald Higgins, Inman, SC; Sister-in-law, Margaret Higgins, Greer, SC; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Arthur Drummond.
Funeral service Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:30 PM Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family is at the home or Mr. Bobby Higgins
The Higgins family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019