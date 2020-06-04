Lee Livesay Smith received her angel wings way too early at the age of 52 as a result of an aggressive auto-immune disease called vasculitis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Jeannie and John Livesay, graduated from Waggener High School, and attended Eastern Kentucky University on a diving scholarship. Her form and grace were beautiful to watch. She worked at PNC Bank in Louisville and was a member of the Carolina Alliance family in Spartanburg.

Lee is predeceased by her father John and her brother Lance, who died nine days prior to her death. She is survived by Kevin Smith, her husband of 34 years; her children Jordan Day (Shawn), Hunter Smith (Samantha), Kaysie Warman (William), Summer Smith and her fiancé, Caleb Perry. She was a grandmother to Addison and Harper Day and Nixon Warman. She is also survived by her mother, Jeannie and in laws Barbara and Tommy Smith along with several close cousins.

As a young girl Lee only wanted to be a wife and mother. This she accomplished in superb fashion. She and Kevin are members of First Baptist North Church in Spartanburg. She had many friends and was loved by her co-workers, customers, and new and old acquaintances. The world was a better place because of Lee, and she will be missed by many. A celebration of her life may be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store