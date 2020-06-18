ROEBUCK – Lee Wade Owens, 90, husband of Carolyn Shipman Owens, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He was born on May 10, 1930 to the late William and Hester Collins Owens. Lee faithfully served his country in the US Airforce retiring after 20 years. He was a member of Go Lightly United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by a son, Tony Wade Owens (Janet) of Roebuck; step-sons, William Watts (Pam) of Roebuck, Lee Watts (Debra) of Roebuck; brother, Claude Owens (Irene) of Roebuck; sister, Mildred Ruff of Spartanburg; eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Randall; daughter, Debbie; brothers, Frank, Whitt, John; sisters, viola, Elizabeth and Catherine.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Greenville; 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
He was born on May 10, 1930 to the late William and Hester Collins Owens. Lee faithfully served his country in the US Airforce retiring after 20 years. He was a member of Go Lightly United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by a son, Tony Wade Owens (Janet) of Roebuck; step-sons, William Watts (Pam) of Roebuck, Lee Watts (Debra) of Roebuck; brother, Claude Owens (Irene) of Roebuck; sister, Mildred Ruff of Spartanburg; eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Randall; daughter, Debbie; brothers, Frank, Whitt, John; sisters, viola, Elizabeth and Catherine.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Greenville; 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.