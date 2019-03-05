|
STARTEX- Rev. Leland David Harvey, Sr., 79, passed away March 3, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late William Earl and Agnes Edge Harvey, he was a retired pastor and a member of Praise Cathedral.
Surviving are his wife, Emily Sue Miller Harvey of the home; two daughters, Pamela Harvey McCall (David) of Charleston and Angel Kay Callahan of Greenville; a son, Leland David Harvey, Jr. (Susan) of Travelers Rest; one brother; three sisters; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rev. Harvey was predeceased by one daughter, Angela Sue Harvey.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, South Carolina 29650, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Rev. Bob Roach. Burial will follow in Bethany Wesleyan Church Cemetery.
Honorary escort will be the 59er's of James F. Byrnes High School.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of David Harvey, 125 Cox Worth Court, Travelers Rest, South Carolina 29690.
Memorials may be made to the , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29607.
