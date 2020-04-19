|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lena Carrie Lawson Duncan, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at White Oak Estates. Born December 4, 1923, in Pauline, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edward Lee Lawson and Jessie Cathcart Lawson. She was married for 63 years to the late Dr. James Levi Duncan, Sr.
A member of Morningside Baptist Church, Mrs. Duncan was a graduate of Mary Black Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and a registered nurse having worked with Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC and Spartanburg General Hospital. She was an active member and former president of the Spartanburg Medical Auxiliary as well as a member of the Cema Chrietzberg Garden Club and Nu Book Club.
Survivors include her children, Dr. James Levi Duncan, Jr. (Joanne) of Spartanburg, SC, Robert Lawson Duncan of Atlanta, GA, and Charlene Inclan (Roberto) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, James Levi Duncan, III, Paul Mark Inclan (Meagan), Robert Charles Inclan, Robert Lawson Duncan, Jr, Jennifer B. Duncan, Molly Ann Inclan, Katherine Inclan Britton (Tim), and Elizabeth Harriet Duncan; great-grandchildren, Abigail Riley Duncan and Breathitt Elyse Ketchum; sister, Lila Taylor of Fountain Inn, SC; and brother, Chester Lawson (Carolyn) of Union, SC.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Steven R. Owensby. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
