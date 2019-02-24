|
GREENVILLE, SC- Lena Louise Hall Lee, 98, of Greenville, SC, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, after a long illness. Born July 17, 1920, in Inman, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Isadore Hall and Frances Turner Hall and widow of John Erskine Lee.
Mrs. Lee was a member of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church since the early 1940's. She was the eldest of four siblings.
Lena was a homemaker, she loved sewing and cooking, especially at the holidays for her family, and taking care of her grandchildren. She loved going to the beach with her family. She was a longtime member of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children, Erskine Lee (Geraldine) and Sharon Goettler, all of Spartanburg, SC, Allen Lee (Susan) of Pacolet, SC, and Janet Cook (Carmie) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Melanie Patterson, Kelly Hafner, Steven Allison, Shane Allison, Johnny Lee, Major Jeffrey Lee (Ret.), TSgt Ursula Lynch (Ret.), and Larkin Johnson; 18 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne Hall of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Doris Ballew and Helyn Bender.
Visitation will be 1:45 – 2:45 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Limestone St., Pacolet, SC 29372. A Celebration of Life will be conducted in the sanctuary at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James S. McDowell and Pastor Michael Goldston. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family would like to thank Interim Home Health, Betty Moore, Interim Hospice, and Comfort Keepers for all of their services to help in Lena's care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church or to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 416 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
