Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
First Baptist Church
Spartanburg, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Spartanburg, SC
Lenora "Lee" (Jordan) Foster


1938 - 2020
Lenora "Lee" (Jordan) Foster Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lenora "Lee" Jordan Foster, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 10, 1938, in Clover, SC, she was the daughter of the late W. Keith Jordan Sr. and Mildred Keels Jordan and wife of 56 years to the late Julian Harris Foster.
A graduate of Winthrop College, Mrs. Foster was a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg where she served as a longtime Sunday School teacher and GA leader. She taught at Cowpens High School, SC School for the Deaf & Blind, and First Presbyterian Kindergarten and retired from First Baptist Church as Director of Preschool Ministries after 25 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Mark Edward Foster of New Orleans, LA and Julia Anna Foster of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Rose Maree Myers of Charleston, SC and Millie Jordan Melton (Rick) of Lake City, SC; brother-in-law, John Edwin Foster of Spartanburg, SC; nieces and nephews, Wesley Max Myers, Donna Myers Knudsen (Neil), Shannon Purvis Barron (Porter), Kimberly Purvis Poot, and Paula Foster Paul (Jim); great-nephews, Brandon Michael Knudsen (Kirsten), Jason Michael Paul (Jessie) and Jacob Elton Myers; great-niece, Mila Vera McKenzie; and great-great-nieces, Juliana Evae Knudsen, Olivia Margaret Paul, and Joanna Elizabeth Paul; and great-great-nephew, Samuel Foster Paul. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, W. Keith Jordan Jr. and Thompson Keels Jordan; brothers-in-law, Max Elton Myers and Paul Benton Foster Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Hallie Park Foster and Marjorie Foster Jameson.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton and The Rev. Sal Barone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
