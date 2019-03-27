|
DUNCAN SC- Rev. Dr. Leon Carl Rector, husband of Dora Smith Rector, son of the late Leon C. Rector, Sr. and Myrtle Rector passed Saturday, March 23, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Former pastor of Harrison Grove Baptist Church for over 42 years. Member of Stewart Lee Lodge # 367. A busy leader in the community, he was involved in many varied organizations including NAACP, South Carolina Congress of Christian Education, Moderator of the Tyger River Baptist Association, Seminar Leader in the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education and board of Directors of the National Baptist Convention USA.
Surviving along with his wife is a daughter, Kathy Jones; sons Lonnie Rector, Allen Rector and Dennis Rector, Sr.; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:00-8:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary with Masonic Rites. Funeral service Thursday, March 28, 2019 1:00PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church with burial in Harrison Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Rector Family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019