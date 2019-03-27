Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Rector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Leon Carl Rector

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Dr. Leon Carl Rector Obituary
DUNCAN SC- Rev. Dr. Leon Carl Rector, husband of Dora Smith Rector, son of the late Leon C. Rector, Sr. and Myrtle Rector passed Saturday, March 23, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Former pastor of Harrison Grove Baptist Church for over 42 years. Member of Stewart Lee Lodge # 367. A busy leader in the community, he was involved in many varied organizations including NAACP, South Carolina Congress of Christian Education, Moderator of the Tyger River Baptist Association, Seminar Leader in the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education and board of Directors of the National Baptist Convention USA.
Surviving along with his wife is a daughter, Kathy Jones; sons Lonnie Rector, Allen Rector and Dennis Rector, Sr.; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:00-8:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary with Masonic Rites. Funeral service Thursday, March 28, 2019 1:00PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church with burial in Harrison Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Rector Family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
Download Now