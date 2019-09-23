|
|
Spartanburg, SC- Leon E. Stevens, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born September 3, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Paul Oliver and Elizabeth Coggins Stevens.
Leon Edward Stevens (Diddy, Papa Leon, Lebo) was a brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and beloved friend to many. His wit and humor were like no other and he knew just about everything, or at least he thought he did. He could, however, fix anything. Stoic and graceful, he never sought to be the center of attention yet his presence in a room was always felt. When you met Leon Stevens, you were a changed person…for the better. Leon never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
A Certified General Appraiser for over 30 years, Leon remodeled homes throughout the Spartanburg area in the 70s and 80s and had his own slogan "Let Leon Do it." An avid hunter and fisherman, he was part of the original members of the SC Hunters for the Hungry. Leon understood the value of brotherhood. He was a life member and Past Master of Glendale Masonic Lodge #271; Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 19th Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of South Carolina Ancient Freemasons; received his 40-year pin in 2012; a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; and a Hejaz Shriner.
Survivors include his children, Bryan Scott Stevens (Linda), Sherry Lynn Stevens (Kevin), Stacy Edward Stevens (Melody); stepdaughter, Marley Reaves; grandchildren, Christopher Stevens (Megan), Tyler Stevens (Brooke), Julian Stevens, Heather Faltermeier (Justin), Stephen Patterson (Gretchen); great grandchildren, Brantley Stevens, Leo Stevens, Mary Lynn Stevens, Aubrey Wood, Aiden Wood, Abigail Faltermeier; siblings, Albert Stevens (Jan), Leonard "Joe" Stevens, Nancy Johnson, Thelma Chism, Ronnie Stevens (Janet), and Bobby Stevens (Marie). He was predeceased by a brother, Cecil Oliver Stevens, and a sister, Pauline Stevens Boatwright.
Leon Stevens presence will be missed but never forgotten as we will always remind ourselves to "Let Leo Do It".
A visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Hunters for the Hungry, 507 Amelia Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019