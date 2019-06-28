|
|
Mr. Leon James, 72 a native of Spartanburg Co. died on June 24, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Broadus Fullerwinder and Pearl Jones. He was the husband of Martha Jackson James of the home, New Bedford Church Rd., Campobello, S.C.; one step son, Mr. Anthony (Thao) Jackson of Boiling Springs, S.C.; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The service will be Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Ridgeville Baptist Church of Inman S.C. at 2:00pm
Cannon Chapel of Funeral services
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 28, 2019