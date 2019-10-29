|
|
Mr. Leon Wilson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Ellen Wilson and was preceded by one daughter, Barbara Jean Wilson, two sons, Ronnie and Edward Wilson. Mr. Wilson retired from Hoechst Celanese after many years of service.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Ellen Wilson of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters, Patricia Byrd of Atlanta, GA and Gladys Patrick of Detroit, MI, and many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home, 740 Wofford St., Spartanburg, SC.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2019