Leona Birdell Farr Uzoh, 60, of Nashville, TN passed away on Saturday, May 18 2019.She was born on March 7,1959 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Robert Lee Farr and Beverly Joesphine Farr.
Leona lived a fulfilling life as a mother wife, sister, aunt and friend.
She worked for over fifteen years providing care for people with special needs at different agencies: D&S Residential Services, Caregiver, Inc. and Reaching Vision. Her sense of humor, concern for others and passion for caring for people will be missed.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Ralph Uzoh, Sr.; her son, Ralph Emmy Uzoh, Jr.; her daughter, Iliana Uzoh of Nashville, TN; her loving sisters, Mary (Lonnie) Mack, Agnes Berry Campbell, Modestine Byrd and Minnie Farr; her loving brothers, Bobby Lee Farr, Jr., Darrel Farr and James Farr; her loving nieces and nephews, Teddy Uzoh, Cindy Uzoh of Nashville,TN, Quiana, Willy, Chanda and Joseph of SC; and a host of cousins, other relatives, friends and coworkers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Willie E. Farr .
A Celebration of the Life of Leona B. Farr Uzoh will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 612 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019