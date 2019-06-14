Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel
612 Howard St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Uzoh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona B. (Farr) Uzoh


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona B. (Farr) Uzoh Obituary
Leona Birdell Farr Uzoh, 60, of Nashville, TN passed away on Saturday, May 18 2019.She was born on March 7,1959 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Robert Lee Farr and Beverly Joesphine Farr.
Leona lived a fulfilling life as a mother wife, sister, aunt and friend.
She worked for over fifteen years providing care for people with special needs at different agencies: D&S Residential Services, Caregiver, Inc. and Reaching Vision. Her sense of humor, concern for others and passion for caring for people will be missed.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Ralph Uzoh, Sr.; her son, Ralph Emmy Uzoh, Jr.; her daughter, Iliana Uzoh of Nashville, TN; her loving sisters, Mary (Lonnie) Mack, Agnes Berry Campbell, Modestine Byrd and Minnie Farr; her loving brothers, Bobby Lee Farr, Jr., Darrel Farr and James Farr; her loving nieces and nephews, Teddy Uzoh, Cindy Uzoh of Nashville,TN, Quiana, Willy, Chanda and Joseph of SC; and a host of cousins, other relatives, friends and coworkers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Willie E. Farr .
A Celebration of the Life of Leona B. Farr Uzoh will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 612 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now