PAULINE, SC- Leonard Calvin Cantrell, 81, formerly of Drayton, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rubylee Allman Cantrell.
Mr. Cantrell was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Leland I. and Lula Abernathy Cantrell. He was retired from maintenance at Milliken after 45 years of service and was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sons and daughters-in-law: Johnny and Terrie Cantrell, Warren and Christy Jones, Michael Lee and Penny Jones; daughters and son-in-law: Tammy and Alvin Lewis, Kathy and Robbie Gilbert, and Margarette and Roger Lowery; brothers: DuPre Cantrell and Jackie Ray Cantrell; sister: Joyce Marsh; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grands and four great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters: Mildred Caldwell and Elizabeth Jones.
Graveside services will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park conducted on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Carroll Caldwell. The family will speak to family and friends following the service at the gravesite.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
