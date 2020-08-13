1/1
Leonard Demond Nesbitt
1973 - 2020
Mr. Leonard Demond Nesbitt ;47 was born March 24th, 1973 in Spartanburg SC. He lived in Inman,SC. He was the Son of Lizzie Nesbitt Stripling(Edward) of Spartanburg SC. and the late Joe Nesbitt . He was a member of the Mt. Pleasent Baptist Church Inman, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories, Two Daughters Danali Nesbitt, Alexis Nesbitt, and there Mother Maxine Moore, and also Max Moore, Chuck Moore, all of Chesnee S.C. Jackie Moore of Charleston S.C. Two Sister Ann Bailey(Jeffery) Robinson of Columbia S.C. Robin (Khatid) Nesbitt of Lyman S.C. Four Nephew and Two Nieces and host of Aunts and Uncles other relatives and Friends. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday Aug 15 2020 at 1:00pm in the afternoon at the Jonesville Memorial Garden 1314 Spartanburg Highway Jonesville S.C.
Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services
Inman SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Jonesville Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
