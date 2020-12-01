1/
Leonard Earl Stevens
Pauline, SC- Leonard Earl Stevens, 74, of Pauline, SC died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 25, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Paul O. and Elizabeth Hattie Coggins Stevens.
Joe was retired from Carolina Coil. He was a 1965 graduate of Paul M. Dorman High School first graduating class.
Survivors include his brothers, James Albert "Jim" Stevens (Jan) of Union, SC, Bobby D. Stevens (Marie) of Woodruff, SC; sisters, Nancy Johnson of Roebuck, SC, and Thelma Chism of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings, Cecil Stevens, Leon Stevens, Ronnie Stevens, Pauline Boatwright; and his daughter, Sheila Stevens.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 SC-56, Pauline, SC 29374, conducted by The Rev. Monty King and The Rev. Jimmy Farmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 100 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at www.stjude.org
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery,
