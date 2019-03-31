Home

Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
the new sanctuary of New Beginnings United Methodist Church
210 Rainbow Lake Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
4081 Hwy 9 North
Boiling Springs, SC
More Obituaries for Leonard Killian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Marion Killian


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard Marion Killian Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Leonard Marion Killian, 81, of Boiling Springs, SC died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 30, 1937 in Hickory, NC, he was the son of the late Gaither McDewey and Margaret Maude Davis Killian.
A graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Mr. Killian was a founding member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church where he was involved in many activities. He was devoted to his Lord and church, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a talented woodworker.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Lawson Killian; sons, Tony Killian (Sandy) of Cowpens, SC, and Bradley Killian (Tina) of Boiling Springs, SC; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and sister, Becky Sigmon (Max) of Ft. Mill, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Laverne Franklin.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Monday, April 1, 2019 in the new sanctuary of New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 210 Rainbow Lake Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29316. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 conducted by the Rev. Ross Chellis.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
