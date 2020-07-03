1/1
Leroy Cothran
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN, SC- Leroy Cothran, 96, of 227 Holly Springs Road, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Leroy was born in Gramling, South Carolina on April 13, 1924, a son of the late Broadus Cothran and Pearl Gosnell Cothran. He was the widower of Earline Virginia Andrews Cothran. Mr. Cothran was a graduate of Gramling High School, a veteran of the United States Army, having served as a medic during World War II, and a member of Lake Cooley Baptist Church. Leroy was a retired employee of Lyman Printing and Finishing, a member of the American Legion Post #45, and former fire commissioner for the Inman Mills Fire Department.
Leroy is survived by a son, Buddy Cothran and his wife, Doris, of Inman, South Carolina; and a brother, Bobby Cothran and his wife, Linda, of Greenwood, South Carolina. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Michelle Coyle, Todd Cothran, Travis Cothran, Monica Greene, Trey Hawkins and Bonnie Helms; thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cothran was predeceased by two sisters; Louise Mathis and Inez Whitmire and one brother, Hugh Cothran.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Monty King. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to: Lake Cooley Baptist Church, 2591 Ballenger Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Visitation
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved