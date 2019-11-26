Home

WOODWARD FUNERAL HOME
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
864-582-6751
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM



Leroy Miller, 73, entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Jonas and Mary Ruth Miller. He was the husband of Shirley Byars Miller.
Leroy was a member of Maranatha Free Church of Jesus Christ.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his daughters, Kizzie (Michael) Hunter and Shalunda (Lee) Smith;his son, Tyrone (Jazell) Byars; his sisters, Lula Humphries and Mary (Franklin) White; his brothers, Thomas Miller and Nathaniel (Dorothy) Gist; his goddaughter, Rosalyn (Micial) Sullivan; his thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Miller and Jonas Edward Miller; and a sister, Janie Anderson.
A Celebration of the Life of Leroy Miller will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Pastor Nannie Jefferies will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Kizzie Hunter, 449 All Seasons Dr., Boiling Springs, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
